CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.52.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.32. 5,496,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -448.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.