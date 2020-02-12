DA Davidson Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $4.82 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.65. 2,279,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $97.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 11,357 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 100,753 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 1,021,010 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $15,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

