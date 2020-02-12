DA Davidson Weighs in on Onto Innovation’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONTO)

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Onto Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

ONTO opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628,387 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,275.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,439 in the last quarter.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

