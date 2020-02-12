Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Daimler earned a media sentiment score of -2.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Daimler’s score:

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

DDAIF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 124,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

