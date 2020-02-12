Daniel J. Booth Sells 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 159,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.