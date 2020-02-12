Daniel J. Phelan Purchases 154 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.73 per share, for a total transaction of $14,434.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,829.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,303. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.