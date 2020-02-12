DAO.Casino (BET) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $111,046.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002199 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,422.83 or 0.99936249 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

