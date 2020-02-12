Darren Jamison Acquires 5,700 Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $15,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,424.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darren Jamison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Darren Jamison bought 6,500 shares of Capstone Turbine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $20,800.00.

Capstone Turbine stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Capstone Turbine Co. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $10.50.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 96.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group set a $0.50 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

