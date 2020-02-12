DATA Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, DATA has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $519,970.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, UEX and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03506639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00259487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00147563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Kucoin, Bibox, Ethfinex, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.