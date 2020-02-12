Datawallet Hits Market Capitalization of $641,785.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Exmo. Datawallet has a total market cap of $641,785.00 and $181,616.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

