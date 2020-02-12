David S. Simmons Buys 40,000 Shares of PPD (NYSE:PPD) Stock

PPD (NYSE:PPD) CEO David S. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00.

PPD stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,279,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,028. PPD has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $33.23.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

