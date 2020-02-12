Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 1,546 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steris by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 3.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Steris by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 722,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of Steris stock traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, hitting $167.38. 16,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $660,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.