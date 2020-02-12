Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 332 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175.8% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $68,721,000 after buying an additional 115,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

BA stock traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $347.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.12. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

