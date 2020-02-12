Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,152 shares of company stock worth $4,633,327 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.38.

WEX stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.97. 14,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $167.61 and a fifty-two week high of $234.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.07.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

