Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 4,157 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after purchasing an additional 129,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,318 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 693,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 108,697 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $34,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,395. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

