Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 987 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 19.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Cfra upped their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $123.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $125.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

