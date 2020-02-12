Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Medtronic by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 545,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,532,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 153,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,757. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

