Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,269 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.78. 748,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,279. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

