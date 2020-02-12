Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.42. American Express has a 52-week low of $106.24 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.