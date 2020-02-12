Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 348.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.73. 1,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,118. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.17. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRLB. William Blair lowered Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

