Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $271.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,015. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $272.50. The company has a market capitalization of $163.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

