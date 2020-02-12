Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.27 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 209,739 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,784,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 296.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after buying an additional 474,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 23.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after buying an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after buying an additional 112,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,140. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.00. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

