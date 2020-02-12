Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $10.63 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,315 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.98. 3,488,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,654,965. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

