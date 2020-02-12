Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,386 shares of company stock valued at $15,445,588. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. 70,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

