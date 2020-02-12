Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.83. 29,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,437. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $612,223.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

