Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.52. 1,090,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

