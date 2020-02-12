Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.81. 2,033,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $141.25 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.76. The firm has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

