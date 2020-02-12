Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Invests $4 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $12,175,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. 53,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.