Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,642,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,172,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,412,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.11. 1,076,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,352. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $335.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.