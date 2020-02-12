Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 10,424 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in H & R Block by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in H & R Block by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after buying an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in H & R Block by 2,587.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 1,249,700 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H & R Block by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after buying an additional 366,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in H & R Block by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 346,570 shares in the last quarter.

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

HRB traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,642. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

