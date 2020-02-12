Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 2,692 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $163.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.93. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.