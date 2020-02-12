Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 817 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $122.44. 12,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,269. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average is $122.57. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.44 and a 52-week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

