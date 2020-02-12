Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 209.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,656 shares during the period. Xylem makes up 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. 20,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,745. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $71.99 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

