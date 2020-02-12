Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 41.2% during the third quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.30. 830,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,904. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $374.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.