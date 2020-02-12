Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,103 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 15.4% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109,726. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

