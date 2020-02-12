Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,431 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.37. 33,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.