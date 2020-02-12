Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,818 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

