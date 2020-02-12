Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,423 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,846. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

