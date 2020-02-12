Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,787 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,609 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,625,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,266,000 after acquiring an additional 209,723 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,606,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,786,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. 844,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

