Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,815 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $166,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 159,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 111,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 574,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

PFE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,782,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.