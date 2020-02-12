Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 353 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after buying an additional 116,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $436.81. 519,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,991. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

