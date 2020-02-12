Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 520 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,623. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.26 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

