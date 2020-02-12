Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $6,192,032. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $290.54. 12,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,719. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.37 and a 1-year high of $293.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.18 and a 200-day moving average of $235.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

