Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,763,000 after purchasing an additional 418,164 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,537,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 378,227 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 57.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,524,000 after purchasing an additional 289,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,599,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,755 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.23. 348,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

