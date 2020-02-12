DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 281,624 shares during the period. DCP Midstream makes up about 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.11% of DCP Midstream worth $74,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. 315,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,290. DCP Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.01%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.60%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

