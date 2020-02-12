DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 85.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 163.1% higher against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $809,610.00 and $3,771.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03511081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00260363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00144371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

