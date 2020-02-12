DEEX (DEEX) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. DEEX has a market cap of $1.11 million and $4,035.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003522 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

