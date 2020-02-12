DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,964 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Surevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

DLR opened at $125.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

