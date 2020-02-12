DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 83,154 DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

DXC opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.