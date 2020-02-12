DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 181,375 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 87.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

